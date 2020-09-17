More rains across Telangana for four more days

Light to moderate rains or thundershowers likely at most places till Sept 21 under influence of a persisting cyclonic circulation

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: There will be no immedate respite from rains in Telangana State and its capital Hyderabad with the weatherman forecasting that the present spell of rainfall will extend up to Monday.

Rainfall is likely to be widespread across the State under the influence of a persisting cyclonic circulation over Telangana and neighbourhood extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level, and a cyclonic circulation lying over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh coupled with a low pressure area likely to develop over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around September 20.

According to the Telangana State report by the Meteorological Centre here, light to moderate rains or thunder showers are very likely to occur at most places in the State till September 21 and the weather department doesn’t foresee any major change even after September 21.

Due to the cyclonic circulation, heavy rains are expected in isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Naranyanpet, Sangareddy, Yadadri, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts.

On the other hand, the weather in Hyderabad will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur in many parts of the city and intense spells also expected in some places on Friday. The weather department warned of water stagnation on roads and low-lying areas and has suggested restricted movement. It has advised GHMC to display necessary warnings.

Copious inflows into projects

As a result of the incessant rains in the State, major projects on river Krishna are receiving huge inflows and reservoirs are brimming with flood water. Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) was receiving 1,62,200 cusecs and was discharging 1,64,328 cusecs.

The reservoir has almost reached the FRL of 318.516 meters, 20 gates have been lifted and 1,35,572 cusecs have been released down the stream. Above the PJP, Almatti with 18,588 cusecs and Narayanpur with 14,864 cusecs are discharging moderately.

At Srisailam the water level was 884.61 feet, quantum of water available in the reservoir was 213.35 tmc out of a capacity of 215.81 tmc, the inflow was 3,38,820 cusecs and discharge was 4,13,478 cusecs. At Nagarjuna Sagar too the inflows were heavy with 3,48,518 cusecs reaching the reservoir and 3,58,518 cusecs released downstream. As a result Pulichintala project is receiving 1,90,619 cusecs and is releasing a massive 3,04,692 cusecs downstream to Prakasam barrage in AP.

Meanwhile, projects on Godavari and its tributaries are also receiving large amounts of flood water. SRSP reservoir reached its gross storage capacity of 90.31 tmc and the project was releasing 85,692 cusecs of water downstream. Inflows into Sripada Yellampally was 1,16,335 cusecs and the same amount of water was being discharged. Inflows into Lower Manair dam was 34,809 cusecs and same amount of water was being discharged.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .