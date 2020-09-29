More rains for Hyderabad as monsoon intensifies

Light to moderate rain expected at a few places in Greater Hyderabad in next three days.

Hyderabad: After a brief lull on Sunday, the Southwest Monsoons have again picked-up intensity on Monday with several parts of Hyderabad recording copious amounts of showers.

Many regions in Hyderabad including Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, parts of Secunderabad including Paradise, Kukatpally, Falaknuma, Santoshnagar and several other regions recorded rainfall.

By Monday evening, Charminar received highest rainfall of 41.8 mm, followed by Nampally (32 mm), Dabeerpura (29.8 mm), Khilwath community hall (24.5 mm) and Kukatpally (24.5 mm), according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The weather forecast by TSDPS said that light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at a few places in Greater Hyderabad during the next three days.

Maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 31 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures could be in the range of 21 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius.

Inflows receding

Meanwhile, the inflows into many lakes and twin reservoirs of Himayathsagar and Osman Sagar are receding steadily with rains taking a break. By Monday evening till 6 pm, the water level in Himayathsagar was 1,760 feet against the Full Reservoir Level of 1763.50 feet.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials are constantly monitoring the inflows and have already alerted Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad Districts Collectors, Police, GHMC and Revenue departments.

Similarly, the inflows into Osman Sagar are nil and the water levels remained at 1,772.12 feet on Monday evening against the FRL of 1,790 feet, officials said.

With inflows reducing since last couple of days, the water level in Hussain Sagar was 513.46 mts against the Full Tank Level of 513.41 mts. Though, the water level is notch above the FTL, officials said the inflows have come down since last couple of days.

9,000 cusecs of inflow into Singur

Sangareddy

Singur Project has been getting over 9,000 cusecs of water on Monday at 6pm. The project was having 23.802 TMCft storage against its full capacity of 29.91TMCft. The inflows came down to 6,700 cusecs on Monday morning. However, it went up to 9,286 cusecs again by evening as some pockets of it’s catchment area had witnessed rains on Monday evening.

The project’s catchment area had witnessed no rainfall during the past 24 hours at 8.30 am on Monday.

