More rains in Telangana over next 3 days

Hyderabad: Widespread rains continued across the State even as the scientists of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains over the next three days. Normal life was disrupted at several places, especially in rural pockets of the State, due to continuous rainfall, with Venkatapur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district recording the highest rainfall of 12 cm since Friday night.

Several parts of the State witnessed heavy to moderate rains since Friday. Very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, while heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Khammam and Peddapalle. Road connectivity was severed to several remote villages in these districts, especially Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Despite rains, Bogatha waterfalls witnessed spurt in tourism as people made a beeline to witness the waterfalls. Coal mining operations in the open cast mines in Bhupalpally were hit due to rains, causing a loss of nearly Rs 1 crore per day to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Water levels rising

Water level in tanks and irrigation reservoirs in erstwhile Khammam district has been rising slowly. Taliperu reservoir in Cherla mandal was full to its storage capacity and the authorities lifted 13 gates to release 17,300 cusecs water downstream. The water level in Godavari River kept rising steadily and on Saturday evening, water level was measured at 12 feet at Pushkar Ghat in Bhadrachalam. Meanwhile, several low-lying areas like Raparthy Nagar, TNGO Colony and other areas in Khammam town were inundated. Around 18 mandals in erstwhile Khammam district suffered due to the copious rainfall.

With incessant rains over the last two days, agricultural operations picked up pace in several districts, including erstwhile districts of Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar, and farmers started paddy transplantation.

Heavy inflows

Due to heavy rains in upstream areas of Maharashtra, heavy inflows were reported into Godavari and Pranahita Rivers in the State. Krishna River too started receiving good inflows due to rains in its catchment areas in Karnataka. However, Telangana is facing an average 28 per cent deficit rainfall as on Saturday and the officials are confident that with the rains lashing the State, the situation will return to normalcy.

Met officials have predicted more rains over the next three days under the influence of a low pressure area lying over north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. The monsoon is active with multiple cyclonic circulations over northern, central and eastern India simultaneously. “A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around July 31. As a result, we expect more rains till July 30,” the Met official said.

