More restrictions imposed parts of Nalgonda where Covid-19 positive cases reported

By | Published: 7:01 pm 7:02 pm

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Thursday said that 30 persons, who were identified as primary contacts of six Covid-19 positive patients, were shifted to the quarantine centre in the district government hospital in Nalgonda and swab samples collected from them were sent to Hyderabad for testing.

Patil, along with Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath, held a meeting with municipal councillors and religious elders of Manyamchelka, Meerbagh Colony, Rahamathnagar and Barkatpur from where Covid-19 positive cases were reported. He said that tests were carried out on 40 Nizamuddin returnees and six persons had tested positive for coronavirus. The remaining 34 persons were shifted to quarantine centre in Mahathma Gandhi University at Yellareddygua.

Also read Six test positive for COVID-19 shifted to quarantine centre in Nalgonda

He said that precautionary measures have been initiated to ensure that the virus does not spread in Nalgonda after the latest findings of positive cases. Manyamchelka, Meerbagh Colony Rahamathnagar and Barkatpur were cordoned off following the positive cases reported from these areas. People should not come out of their houses in these areas and all the roads leading to these localities have been barricaded, he said. Essential commodities and vegetables would be supplied door to door in the area. Rapid Survey Teams would inquire about the health condition of every person living in these colonies during these surveys. He said people in other areas of the town should also strictly follow the lockdown norm.

Bhupal Reddy said a special drive would be taken to spray hydrochloride in all wards of the town. Special measures would be taken up see there would be no disruption to electricity and drinking water supply in the town. Asking the people not to believe rumors viral in the social media, he said that the people of Nalgonda should unitedly strive to make Nalgonda as COVID-19 free town.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .