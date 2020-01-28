More speed guns to keep rash drivers under check in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:59 pm 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Next time when you decide to rev up the engine and zoom across city roads on your bike or car, better watch out for hi-tech speed guns, placed surreptitiously at the corner of the road by the traffic police. The Hyderabad Traffic Police is now equipped with more number of high-end speed guns to check instances of over-speeding on city roads and rein in those driving rashly.

Every traffic police division, each comprising of three to four traffic police stations in Hyderabad, are now equipped with a high-end speed gun. “As over-speeding is one of the major causes of accidents we have acquired six new high-end speed guns to keep a check on violators. These are apart from the ones which we already have,” said Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar.

“Since we are armed with more speed guns now, we can sharpen our focus to check for violations of overspeeding in Hyderabad. The ACPs concerned will decide on where to place the equipment after studying the pattern of accidents reported due to over-speeding under their jurisdiction,” said K Babu Rao, DCP Traffic II, Hyderabad.

He said laser speed guns were highly advanced to pin down motorists who ride at high speeds and were capable of generating an e-challan on the spot. They were connected to a tablet with the help of hotspot connectivity and generate challans, which would be delivered to the owner of the vehicle.

“The vehicle owner will be alerted over his mobile phone instantly about the e-challan generated for the violation,” said the official.

Already, the Hyderabad Traffic Police were using speed guns in certain parts of the city for last few years. However, their numbers were not enough to handle the ever-increasing number of vehicles and instances of over-speeding across the city.

The speed guns were provided to the ACPs just after New Year. Traffic constables were also imparted training in handling the equipment, by professionals of the company which supplied the equipment.

K Babu Rao said the traffic police were simultaneously conducting awareness programmes on the consequences of over-speeding for various groups including truck drivers, autorickshaw drivers and TSRTC drivers among others.

