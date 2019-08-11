More takers for govt hospitals in Medak

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:02 am

Medak: With increased focus on government hospitals by the State government, the perception of patients towards services in these hospitals has changed if the number of patients visiting the hospitals and deliveries being performed at government hospitals is any indication. The number of outpatients has doubled in the past four years at Government Hospital, Medak. The number of deliveries being performed at the three Vaidya Vidana Parishad Hospitals located in Medak district has also registered more than two-fold increase.

The District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS) and Superintendent of District Hospital, Medak, Dr Pippiri Chandrashekar told Telangana Today that after State formation, the TRS government had upgraded the 100-bed Medak District Hospital into a 200-bed hospital, the 30-bed area hospital in Narsapur into a 100-bed hospital and the Toopran Primary Health Centre into 50-bed hospital. Since the hospital in Medak was upgraded, the number of patients coming to the outpatient ward increased from 600 to over 1,200 in the last couple of years. The number of deliveries has tripled with doctors performing 300 deliveries a month on an average in Medak from the earlier 100 deliveries.

In addition to these two primary services, the Medak Hospital was provided with 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU), five-bed Dialysis Centre, C-arm ward to perform orthopaedic surgeries, Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCH) and other special services.

Dr Chandrashekar took pride in stating that 60 per cent of total deliveries being performed in government hospitals in Medak are normal deliveries. Since the introduction of KCR Kits, and the 102 ambulance service, which takes women to government hospitals for monthly check-ups and regular tracking of ANMs, Dr Chandrashekar said the number of women coming to the government hospitals has increased considerably.

The Toopran Community Health Centre (CHC), which was upgraded from a PHC to 50-bed hospital by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao since it falls under Gajwel Assembly constituency, the number of deliveries performed at the hospital increased to 70 per month from the earlier five deliveries. Apart from upgrading the hospital, it has been provided the entire infrastructure in an ultra-modern new building.

The Narsapur Hospital, which was upgraded from a 30-bed hospital into a 100-bed hospital, is performing 100 deliveries every month on average against the earlier 30 deliveries. Since the hospital is offering round-the- clock maternity services by providing ambulance services, Dr Chandrashekar said that many pregnant women had been choosing the Government Hospital over private ones.

Though the government has appointed 40 specialist doctors at these three hospitals in the past couple of years, Dr Chandrashekar said that they were in need of more staff, which indicates that they were getting more and more patients every day. Meanwhile, the government is also preparing to build separate buildings for Mother and Child Care Hospital and District Hospital.

