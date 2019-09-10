More than 5,000 police force in Cyberabad for immersion

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have made elaborate arrangements deploying a force of 5,500 personnel for the Ganesh idol immersion on Thursday.

According to officials, anti-sabotage checks were being organised to sterilize the route of the procession and the by-lanes leading to the route and drones will not be permitted except the ones used by the police.

According to the officials, of 10,188 idols installed in Cyberabad this year, 2,772 were in Madhapur zone, 3,787 in Balanagar and 3,629 in Shamshabad.

Officials expect 2,369 idols to be immersed on Thursday of which, 1,560 large idols will be at IDL Tank and 759 idols from Sanathnagar and Rajendranagar to be immersed in Hussain Sagar.

For the immersion, 36 static cranes and 54 mobile cranes have been stationed at the immersion points across the commissionerate and all these water bodies were under the CCTV surveillance.

Police Advisory to citizens:

• Do not believe in rumours or spread them.

• Leave contact numbers with children if participating in procession with them

• Save the police and emergency numbers

• Anything suspicious or suspicious persons, inform Cyberabad Police on Dial 100 or WhatsApp number- 9490617444.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter