More than 99% milled rice collected by Telangana govt

Hyderabad: For the first time ever, the full quota of Custom Milling Rice (CMR) was collected by the Civil Supplies Department, and that too before the set deadline.

Civil Supplies officials told ‘Telangana Today‘ that the full quota of CMR for Kharif and Rabi seasons in the year 2016-2017 has been collected successfully, with only minor exceptions. The government of Telangana was hence able to save about Rs 64 crore, officials said.

As a clear manifestation of recent reforms taken up by the Department, rice millers have submitted 99.99 per cent of CMR in Kharif and 99.98 per cent of CMR in Rabi season. Officials said the scientific implementation of CMR policy has put an end to all irregularities, both on the official and ground level.

In Rabi season, 37.20 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of CMR was allotted to millers by the department. The millers returned 25.26 lakh metric tonnes of rice to government as against the goal of 25.28 lakh metric tonnes. This 99.98 per cent return was achieved for the first time in the history of the department.

Similarly, for Kharif season, as against the allocated 16.48 lakh metric tonnes of rice, millers returned 11.03 lakh metric tonnes to the government out of their full submission of 11.04 lakh metric tonnes, which is 99.98 per cent positive.

Civil Supplies Commissioner CV Anand credited the success to good planning and official cooperation.

“For the first time ever, more than 99 per cent CMR has been recovered from rice millers. This was made possible by planning strategically and in advance. Thanks to cooperation at all levels in the department, we were able to make the change in the behaviour of rice millers, who were in the habit of holding back CMR submissions for years on end,” said Anand.