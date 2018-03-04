More water sought for Defence areas in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Defence authorities have appealed for more water to be supplied to both Golconda and Secunderabad sub-areas, besides assistance from the civil administration in maintaining Trimulgherry roads, which are frequented both by military and civil traffic.

During a city convergence meeting held at MCME Auditorium here on Saturday, defence authorities said a Nodal Officer from the Army will be appointed to participate in the convergence meeting and assist with traffic police to sort out traffic management issues.

Regarding the appeal made by defence authorities for additional water, HMWS&SB agreed and advised General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra sub-area N. Srinivas Rao to replace the pipeline to withstand additional pressure.

This apart, as a stop-gap measure, the defence authorities were asked to identify most needy pockets for deploying 8 to 10 tankers during the summer season.

GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy instructed officials of different departments to concentrate on 2BHK project and provide all basic minimum civic amenities like water etc., at the project site and to complete the works within the stipulated time.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M. Dana Kishore said that as part of World Water Day on March 22, massive rallies and awareness campaigns are being planned and all line departments have been requested to participate in the programme.

During the meeting, it was decided that GHMC will notify speed limits for various road stretches and 41 bus shelters to be shifted/relocated.