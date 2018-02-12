More Hyderabadi women getting behind the wheel

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Women are taking over the streets of Hyderabad slowly and steadily. The number of women applying for driving licence is on a rise, with official figures almost tripling over the last four years.

Till 2013, Hyderabad had only 43,285 licensed women drivers. The number reached a staggering 1.45 lakh in 2017, with a majority of the driving licence holders falling in the age group of 18-30 years.

The trend started to pick up in 2015, officials say, with over 25,000 women procuring both two-wheeler and four-wheeler licence. One contributing factor is two-wheeler manufacturers coming up with more ‘made for women’ vehicles.

In 2016 alone, 31,058 women procured a driving licence. Officials say before 2010, the number of women with driving licence was not even half of that in 2016.

Senior Transport officials say with more women working in IT companies, hospitals, government offices, colleges and financial institutions, the number of them applying for a driving licence increased. J Pandurang Naik, Joint Transport Commissioner, says the number is on the rise for the last five years. “Earlier, we could hardly see any women in RTA offices. That situation has changed now, and many working women are approaching us to know about the process for getting a licence,” he says.

Driving schools are also putting in effort to help women learn driving. At present, there are over 30 driving schools for women in the city, some of them being the Ruma Car Driving School, Shivani Two Wheeler Driving School and so on.

“In the past, women used to hesitate to drive. Nowadays, the use of vehicles has become a basic need for them. Thus, most of them are willing to get trained before taking their bike or car on the road,” says Mohammad Zubair of Ruma Car Driving School.

N Sushma, a resident of ECIL, says traveling by cab at night is unsafe and city buses are crowded during the rush hour. “So, I recently bought a scooter and also procured a driving licence,” she says.

But, the positive trend comes with a drawback —women drivers are ending up on the wrong side of the law. “There is no difference in men and women when it comes to traffic violations. Most cases booked against women are for not wearing helmet or driving on the wrong side,” a City Traffic police official said.