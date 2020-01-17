‘More working women will give boost to GDP’

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: A one-day conference on ‘Integrating Women’s Development with Nation’s Development: Role of Stakeholders’ was held at NALSAR University of Law in collaboration with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyotika Kalra, Member, NHRC, said that even if 50 per cent of Indian women start working, the GDP of India would go up by 1.5 to 9 per cent. “Potential of women has not yet been realised and all talk has been about violence against women rather than empowerment of women as powerful agents of development,” she said.

Justice G Chandraiah, Chairperson, Telangana State Human Rights Commission, emphasised the importance of human rights particularly Right to dignity and Rights of women. He said number of schemes from State government such as Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi, double bedroom houses to the poor, and, pension to old and widows, were basically schemes for the promotion and realisation of basic human rights.

Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law recalled the effective role played by NHRC in the realisation of human rights in the first decade of its inception and expressed the hope that it would proactively work towards helping the poor and the marginalised sections.

