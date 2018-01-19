Morning Miracle impresses in trials at Malakpet Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: Morning Miracle impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Yogya (K Sai Kiran) 58, 600/44, good. Handy Man (Nakhat Singh) 58, 600/44, eased up. Seven Colours (K Sai Kiran) 1-0, 600/44, not extended. Aerofoil (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

Man Of The Series (Md Ismail) & Angels Bay (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former finished 1L in front. Hurricane (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/57, 600/44, fit and well. All Star General (P Ajeeth K) & Old Faithful (K Sai Kiran) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair looks well. Gaandeevan (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Symbolic Star (RB0 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, shaped well. Secretary (G Naresh) & Island Queen (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Sisco (Gaddam) & Time To Climb (Khurshad Alam) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level. Morning Miracle (A Joshi) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42, impressed.

1200m:

China Millennium (Akshay Kumar) 1-30, (From 1200/600) 42, eased up.

1400m:

Rapidamente (AM Tograllu) & Chemical Daddy (Kiran Naidu) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/46, former to note.

Winter Outer Race Grass

1000m:

Market Leader (NS Parmer) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, well in hand. Abracos (RB) & Great Glory (Akshay Kumar) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40, moved together. Max (Apprentice) & Golden Image (Apprentice) 1-9, 800/56, 600/40, former moved well. Desert Moon (G Naresh) & Indian Dreams (P Ajeeth K) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40, former finished 1L in front. Nicola Tesla (Apprentice) & 3y-(Dean’s Kitten/Impassion) (Apprentice) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former finished 2L in front. My Choice (Gaddam) & Rainbow Blues (RB) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43, pair finished level. Natasha (Apprentice) & Chinese Thought (Uday KIran) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, former shaped well.

1200m:

Secret Art (Deepshanker) & Mozambique (Kuldeep Singh) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/40, former worked well. Jumeira Express (Ajit Singh) & Carnival Express (AA Vikrant) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/52, 600/39, pair finished level. Sunday Carnival (Akshay Kumar) & Big (Khurshad Alam) 1-24, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40, pair finished level. Running Star (RB) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41, note. Canberra (RB) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/41, moved well.

1400m:

Good Taste (G Naresh) & Crimson Fire (P Ajeeth K) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/41, former moved well. Limousine (F Sweeney) 1-41, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/55, 600/42, handy.