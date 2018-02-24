Fuel tanker overturns in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:43 am 9:46 am

Hyderabad: A fuel tanker went out of control and overturned near Pillar No. 178 in Rajendranagar here in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the tanker, on its way from Aramgarh towards Mehdipatnam had gone out of control while negotiating a curve and turned on its side.

No casualties have been reported. Fire Services and Police officials are on the spot, with fire tenders from Rajendranagar and Mehdipatnam kept on standby in case of emergency, since fuel was leaking from the tanker.

Officials from the Hindustan Petroleum Company Limited have arrived on the spot and are arresting the flow of fuel by making trenches with sand.