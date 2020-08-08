Morphed photos of CM on social media: Complaint filed

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: A complaint was lodged with Chaderghat police against unidentified persons for posting morphed pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali on social media, here on Friday.

According to the complainant, Syed Layak Ali, who is also a lawyer, the pictures were morphed and posted on a group on Facebook with derogatory comments. Ali said the posts hurt sentiments of people of Telangana and supporters of leaders. He requested the police to book a case and arrest the suspects.

The Chaderghat police are verifying the complaint and awaiting a legal opinion on the complaint.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .