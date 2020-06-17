Mortal remains of Telangana Colonel reach Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:05 pm 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of martyred Colonel B Santosh Babu from Suryapet district arrived in a special flight at the Air Force Station in Hakimpet here on Wednesday evening.

Babu’s family members, who had reached the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad earlier in the day, were present at the Air Force Station.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu and other officials received the body and paid tributes to Babu. On coming to know about the arrival of Babu’s body, many youngsters holding the tricolour assembled at the main gate of the Air Force Station and raised the slogans denouncing the Chinese army.

The Air Force personnel, however, did not allow anyone inside the station premises.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .