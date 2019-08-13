Moskova, Isabella shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:15 am 5:20 pm

Hyderabad: Moskova, Isabella & Mozambique pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

1000m:

Dippy Dip (App) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Caledonia (Suraj Narredu) 1-18, 800/59, 600/43, handy. Evon Von Brando (Jagdale) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Moskova (Suraj Narredu) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, impressed.

1200m:

Flamingo Fame (N Rawal) & Asgard (P Sai Kumar) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair urged and level. Warrior Supreme (Rafique Sk) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

Monsoon outer race grass800m:

Her Legacy (N Rawal) & Southern Metror (Ajit Singh) 56, 600/40, former moved well.

1000m:

Red Snaper (Kuldeep Singh) & Nova Scotia (App) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former moved well. Aristocrats Charm (P Ajeeth K) & Alexanderthegreat (App) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41, former shaped well. My Journey (App) & Siyabonga (Gopal Singh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42, pair shaped well. Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (N Rawal) & Country’s Pet (P Sai Kumar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, moved together. Trojan King (Aneel) & Sea Castle (G Naresh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39, pair finished level. Goldsland (Deepak Singh) & Victoria (G Naresh) 1-13, 800/55, 600/41, former moved well. Ruletheword (App) & Golden Fortune (P Ajeeth K) 1-7 800/52, 600/38, former to note. Alliston (Kunal) & Moka (RB) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42, moved together.

1200m:

Desert Moon (Kuldeep Singh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40, worked well. Consigliori (App) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/55, 600/38, maintains form. Corfe Castle (Kuldeep Singh) 1-18, 1000/1-2, 800/50, 600/38, fit and well. Marina Del Rey (Kunal) & Asteria (RB) 1-24, 1000/1-6, 800/50, 600/38, former maintains form. Dillion (Deepak Singh) & City Of Ayaansh (Rohit Kumar) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39, pair worked well. Isabella (Gopal Singh) & Mozambique (Ashhad Asbar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, pair maintains form. Royal Tiger (Ajit Singh) & Wings Of Eagles (BR Kumar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40, pair finished level.

1400m:

City Of Blossom (Rohit Kumar) & City Of Wisdom (Deepak Singh) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/39, pair shaped well. Crimson Fire (Kuldeep Singh), Carmella (Deepak Singh) & Crackershow (Rohit Kumar) 1-37, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, trio worked well.

