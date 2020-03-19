Mosques closed in Gulf region to prevent spread of coronavirus

By | Published: 1:11 am

Jeddah: Mosques across the Gulf region are being temporarily closed to check spread of coronavirus. Saudi Arabia is the latest country in the region to suspend prayers including those offered on Friday, across all mosques in the kingdom, except in Makkah and Madinah.

The extraordinary measures come after a series of other restrictions on social gatherings and suspension of entry of Umrah pilgrims as precautionary measure to combat the coronavirus.

United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and, Kuwait have also initiated similar measures where mosques have been closed temporarily. Bodies of religious scholars have advised Muslims suffering from respiratory or immunity issues or those who fear would be infected with coronavirus to avoid congregational prayers. The scholars said religion allowed suspension of prayers including the weekly Friday prayers in such circumstances.

It also amended the ‘Azan’ call, where the usual phrase “come to prayer” in Arabic call has been replaced with “pray at home.” Religious pilgrimage in Iran has emerged as a new risk aiding in the spread of the coronavirus in the Gulf region, with most of the infected persons in the Gulf having travel history to Iran.

