Mosquitoes may remember smells of hosts

By | Published: 8:22 pm 8:25 pm

Thinking that you may receive mosquito bites if you are sweet may not be that far-fetched as a new study suggests that mosquitoes may abandon hosts who swat at them.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, shows that mosquitoes can rapidly learn and remember the smells of hosts and that dopamine is a key mediator of this process.

Mosquitoes use this information and incorporate it with other stimuli to develop preferences for a particular vertebrate host species, and, within that population, certain individuals.

However, the study also proved that even if an individual is deemed delicious-smelling, a mosquito’s preference can shift if that person’s smell is associated with an unpleasant sensation.

According to the researchers, hosts who swat at mosquitoes or perform other defensive behaviour may be abandoned, no matter how sweet they are.

“We now know that mosquitoes are able to learn odours emitted by their host and avoid those that were more defensive,” said co-author of the study, Chloe Lahondere, research assistant professor at Virginia Tech.

For the study, researchers demonstrated that mosquitoes exhibit a trait known as aversive learning by training female aedes aegypti mosquitoes to associate odours (including human body odours) with unpleasant shocks and vibrations.