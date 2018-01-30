Most colleges in Telangana miss UGC funding

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Telangana may be among the States with maximum number of colleges in the country, but a severe shortage of staff and infrastructure has deprived many of these colleges of financial assistance from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to official statistics, out of 2,370 colleges in Telangana, more than 2,000 have not obtained the 2(f) and 12(B) status, which are mandatory to make them eligible for funding from the UGC.

Officials said just 297 colleges here had acquired these statuses, and out of those, close to 100 were in the government sector. To be eligible for the 2(f) or 12(B) status, the colleges have to fulfil norms with regard to faculty strength, infrastructure, laboratories and buildings. However, most colleges in the State lack these facilities, thus depriving them of the funding that could be crucial in improving their functioning, officials said.

“Many colleges fall short drastically when it comes to the number of required faculty and because of this college managements are not approaching the Commission. If the status is granted to a particular college, it will receive Central grant for developmental activities on the campus. While the UGC is ready to give grants, the colleges are not coming forward,” Prof G Gopal Reddy, member, UGC, said.

Meanwhile, apart from colleges, the Satavahana University (SU) in Karimnagar, established in 2008, so far does not have the 12(B) status.

Though the university was established by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government, it failed to allot necessary funds and adequate faculty strength.

Recently, a team comprising Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar, Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman T Papi Reddy, TSCHE Vice-Chairman V Venkata Ramana and Satavahana University Registrar Komal Reddy met UGC Chairman DP Singh and apprised him of the need to grant the 12(B) status to SU.

According to sources, the university has submitted a proposal as well seeking the status and the financial grants that come with it. The UGC has sought a few clarifications and the university is likely to be granted the 12(B) status shortly, they said.