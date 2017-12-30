Most hilarious memes and messages to end your 2017 with

By | Published: 3:24 pm 3:38 pm

Hyderabad: New Year is around the corner and now phones will keep buzzing as its time to receive uncountable New Year’s greetings and tweets. In a view of this, the creative mills have already started to churn out some really interesting and funny messages, which can surely make your New Year’s a bit happier. We have brought you some of these funny messages from the depths of social media; feel free to forward them to your friends because happiness is about sharing, right?

How to claim a New Year’s gift from you friends in a subtle way? Well, here’s the answer:

Last year, at a time like this, a friend of mine sent me 10,000/-as a NEW YEAR gift, 2 weeks later, he got promotion at his workplace !!!!!

Another friend of mine bought me gift for NEW YEAR, immediately after NEW YEAR , he won a car through his bank !!!!!

Another one sent me shopping vouchers worth 50,000/=, and believe me, he got the US Green card !!!

You could be the next lucky friend……you never know !! Feel Free to try your luck !!!!!

However, some friends ignored these good luck signs and only sent me sms greetings, their wives made them wash clothes and dishes for full one year.

Dont ignore, act now for a lucky New Year…

Is it wise to leave wife behind for New Year’s eve? See for yourself.

kal biwi se poocha

31st doston ke saath jasaktha kya?

dekho reaction

Caution! Don’t start you New Year on a bad note, here’s the example:

If you chug a bottle of vodka on December 31st at 11:57:32, you’ll probably be vomiting horrendously when the clock strikes midnight. Start off your new year at rock bottom so you can only go up.

Its New Year’s so never lose hope. Stay optimistic!

If you’re worried that you’re not going to get a new year’s eve kiss, just remember Valentine’s day is in 45 days and you’ll probably be alone for that too.

Writing the date is going to be a struggle, again.

We all have friends with whom we plan things, so that they can ruin it.

I hereby promise to change this year.

Making New Year eve’s plan in Sallu bhai’s style

Me: Kal New year hai phir kia Scene hai?

Friend:

New Year’s party is all about luck, hai na?

Lucky log

Bohot lucky log

Abhishek Bachchan

Rahul Gandhi

Fir woh jinke New Year’s Eve k plan hote hai

Fir aate hai woh jinke New Year’s Eve k plan success hote hai.

Everyone has their way of celebrating New Year’s eve, so do gamers.

And then the hard task, dealing with dumb jokes.

So these were some of the funny memes and messages which can lighten up you mood and with this we wish you all a VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR!