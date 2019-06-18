Most powerful diesel loco to have trials in Telangana

By | Published: 4:12 pm 4:15 pm

Hyderabad: The 6G is here.The massive, yet lightest 6000 horsepower diesel loco, WDG-6G Diesel Locomotive built by General Electric (GE), Pennsylvania, United States, is all set to roll on the tracks of Indian Railways, and that too, with the trials to be held in Telangana.

The locomotive, which will be the most powerful amongst those in use on Indian Railways, is ready to undergo the Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run trials and join the fleet of locomotives of the Indian Railways.The WDG-6G Diesel Locomotive will be put on trials on the Vikarabad – Parli section of South Central Railway very soon, a statement from the South Central Railway said here on Tuesday.

The key features of the powerful workhorse to join the stables of Indian Railways include the incorporation of latest technology into its system. The WDG-6G Diesel Locomotive is based on GE’s evolution series and is fitted with a 16 cylinder V-16 evolution series engine, a four stroke fully turbocharged and intercooled machine.

The WDG-6G Diesel Locomotive also marks a new high in features related to the driver’s cab. The enhanced operator and cab amenities include provision of heating, ventilating and air-conditioning, hot plate, heated windshields and display screens for the use of the loco pilots on run.Adding to the technology upgrade in terms of loco safety, a Consolidated Control Architecture Control System has been provided with features such as trip optimizer, loco vision and cab signaling with built in future upgradability to digital solutions.

The auto engine start stop is integrated with the Auxiliary Power Unit giving a quality boost to maintenance of the loco, remote monitoring and diagnostics has been enabled for continuous fleet health monitoring.

Safety standards of the loco get to the next level with the cab frontal collision designed to withstand tough crash worthiness norms. Packaging of electrical hardware and equipment has been optimally done to enable easy maintenance. The light weight bogie frame also needs minimal maintenance.

This new breed of WDG-6G Diesel Locomotives will play a significant role in the plans of Indian Railways, with the carrying capacity of a freight train rake to significantly increase on account of the hauling strength of the locomotive, thereby enhancing sectional capacities in terms of increased train services and result in operational efficiency in terms of fuel consumption.