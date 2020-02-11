By | Published: 8:08 pm

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston who is ageing just like fine wine turned 51 on Tuesday. The actor is best known by her Friends character Rachel Karen Green. Even after 25 years of the famous sitcom, the character of Rachel Green is still relatable among the younger generation with her hard sail through adulting and befitting dialogues.

Here are a few of the most relatable Rachel Green quotes from the famous 90s’ sitcom Friends.

No uterus, no opinion

The fashionable Rachel was also seen smashing patriarchy and misogyny with her befitting replies. Her quote, “No uterus, no opinion”, came as a bang-on reply when she was pregnant and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), tells her that the contractions that she was feeling in her uterus were “no big deal.”

Everyone is getting married or pregnant…

Accepting our failure and watching us trail is much harder than blowing fake whistles of success. The dialogue, “Everyone is getting married or pregnant or promoted and I’m getting coffee! And it’s not even for me!” hilariously explains the struggle of adulating and is hence, quite relatable for a lot.

Oh, I’m sorry. Did my back hurt your knife?

Everyone has at least once dealt with backstabbing from a really good friend and Rachel went through the same when her best friend Monica Geller portrayed by Courteney Cox betrays her by dating the guy Rachel liked. The dialogue, “Oh, I’m sorry. Did my back hurt your knife?” is a quote that can never age just like Aniston.

It’s like all my life…

What might be misery in her life came as a comic sequence when she tries and miserably fails to explain her life to her father through a metaphor which said, “It’s like all my life everyone’s told me, ‘You’re a shoe! You’re a shoe! Well, what if I don’t want to be a shoe? What if I wanna be a purse or a hat?”

I’m probably 98% happy and 2% jealous

Towards the end of the show when Rachel’s best friend Monica Geller was getting married, she claimed that she was “98 per cent happy and 2 per cent jealous”.