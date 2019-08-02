Most Trusted Education Award for RGUKT-Basar

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Nirmal: New Delhi-based IBC Infomedia Private Limited has selected Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies-Basar (RGUKT) for India’s Most Trusted Education Award for 2019. The award will be presented to authorities of the varsity on August 11.

In a press statement, the University authorities informed that the award brings honour to the institution and open the doors of success for the future. The varsity was chosen for the award for striving hard to transform lives of rural students.

A total 13,000 students belonging to rural areas have pursued quality six-year integrated engineering courses at the varsity since its inception in 2018. World class facilities are being provided to pupils. The strength of girl students is 68 per cent.

It may recalled Dr A Ashok, Vice Chancellor of the University, received the Excellence Award for rendering exemplary work in Higher Education by providing high-standard education to the rural youth through Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurial Development Programs. He was presented the award at the 13th World Education Summit Awards ceremony at Mumbai on December 8th, 2018.

