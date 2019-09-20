Mother, 5-year-old son killed in accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:16 am

Hyderabad: A woman and her five-year-old son died when a car hit their scooter in Alwal here late on Thursday.

The victims are Priyadarshini, 28, and her son Ayaan, 5, residents of BHEL Enclave near Loyola College, Alwal.

Police sources said Priyadarshini was driving the scooter with her son riding pillion. When they reached near their house, an unidentified car hit them. Both suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died.

The Alwal police are investigating. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

