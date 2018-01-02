Mother and childcare centre in Warangal almost ready

By | Published: 12:46 am 1:05 am

Warangal Urban: The construction works of the mother and child healthcare centre are in the last stage on the MGM premises in the city.

The State government has sanctioned a mother and childcare unit for the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial hospital (MGMH), Warangal, for the benefit of the pregnant women and new born babies.

Though the government maternity hospital also known as Mission Hospital in Hanamkonda and CKM hospital in Warangal are catering to the needs of pregnant women, the State government decided to set up new mother and childcare hospital for poor women in the district to meet the demand and sanctioned 120 bed hospital.

The government has sanctioned Rs 8 crore for the construction of the building. The building is coming up near the children’s ward of the hospital. The construction of the building (ground floor) was started in 2014. The then Deputy Chief Minister T Rajaiah laid foundation for the construction.

Sources said the District Collector Amrapali Kata had asked the executive agency to handover the building to the hospital authorities by January 25 so as to arrange the equipment at the newly constructed building.

It is also said that the premature intensive childcare unit (PICU) and neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) would be shifted to the new facility from the main hospital. The State government has also sanctioned two gynaecology wards and two gynaecologists have been appointed.

The newly constructed building looks like a corporate hospital with all the modern facilities including the elevator. There is also a special facility for attendants accommodation.

A senior official of the hospital said that the new facility was likely to be inaugurated either in the last week of January or February.