Mother and daughter found dead in house in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:31 am

Hyderabad: Two women were found murdered in a house in Tallakunta area in Chandrayangutta here on Friday morning.

The victims, Farida Begum and Sabeha Begum, both mother and daughter, are suspected to have been murdered by one Rehman, over a financial dispute.

The Chandrayangutta police reached the spot and examined it. The CLUES team and Dog Squad too are on the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

