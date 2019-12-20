Mother and daughter reported missing in Nacharam

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: A woman and her five-year-old daughter have been reported missing from their house at Indira Nagar in Nacharam since Tuesday night.

Nagamani (24) is suspected to have left her house along with her daughter Vyshnavi, a LKG student, without informing anyone. The reason is yet to be known. As she did not return even until Wednesday night, her husband P Venkatramaiah, a mason by profession, approached the police after searching all possible places.

Based on his complaint, the Nacharam police booked a missing case and are investigating. Police said Nagamani had gone to Vyshnavi’s school and picked her up and left. Footage from the surveillance cameras are being examined to trace them at the earliest.

