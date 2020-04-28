Mother and newborn die after being referred from hospital to hospital due to Covid-19 fears

By | Published: 11:35 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a very tragic incident, a pregnant woman from Ieeja mandal and her newborn son died on Sunday night at Peetlaburj Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad, after going through a traumatizing experience of being referred from hospital to hospital as she had come from a Covid-19 containment area and doctors were too scared to admit her without getting her tested for the virus.

On April 24, Jenila (20) and her husband Mahendra of Yapadinne village had gone to Gadwal District Hospital, as Jenila had developed labour pains towards the end of her third trimester. Her husband Mahendra had pleaded for an ambulance to shift his wife to hospital, Gadwal CI Hanumanthu had arranged for an ambulance and shifted her to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital.

Doctors at Mahabubnagar Government hospital, who had observed that she was anaemic and with high blood pressure had referred her to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, from where the doctors again referred her to Koti Government Maternity Hospital as she was a high risk case.

Doctors at Koti had asked her to first get tested for Covid-19 virus, as she had come from A containment area. Jenila tested negative to the virus at Gandhi Hospital and was finally admitted to Peetlaburj Maternity Hospital for delivery. She gave birth to a baby boy who had respiratory issues after birth. The infant was shifted to Niloufer Hospital, where he died during treatment. As Jenila’s condition was also critical, she was admitted to Osmania General Hospital, where she died at around 8.30 pm on Monday.

Jenila’s husband Mahendra, who was devastated by his wife’s death due to medical negligence, has alleged that had his wife been treated in time, she would have been alive with their baby. Hospital administration of Peetlaburj Hospital couldn’t be contacted for comment.

This has happened just two days after the Health Ministry has deputed a gynecologist specially for Gadwal District Hospital to meet the urgent need of addressing maternity cases from the district.

