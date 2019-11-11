Mother care Biggest Flagship Store in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:16 pm 11:31 pm

Mother care India in association with city based mothers and kids community, hosted a session on guilt free parenting to promote mental well-being of the new parents.

With the emergence of high-pressured lifestyles, Mother Care takes on the role of a constant ally which supports, inspires and helps develop bonds between new parents so that they can draw strength and inspiration from each other.

Mother Care’s endeavor is to challenge the stereotypical parenting styles and encourage parents to make the most of the moments that they spend with their children.

Mother Care panel discussion on guilt free parenting addressed a lot of unspoken parenting issues and fears. Dr Manjula Anagani commented that “parents learn as they grow with the kids and the way to address guilt is to have a healthy relationship with the child and to be open about issues. Peer support group for mental and emotional wellbeing is also very important during challenging parenting times.”

Designer, Model, Fitness Enthusiast, Shilpa Reddy added that parents should not be influenced by societal pressure and give into comparisons and rather focus on the strengths of their child.

Sridevi Jasti, Founder Vibrant Living and a holistic nutritionist stressed on the importance of building a clean eating environment around the child. “Not keeping junk food accessible in their immediate surroundings is a great way to build their long term eating habits,” she adds.