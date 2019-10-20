Mother commits suicide within hours of daughter’s suicide in Sangareddy

By | Published: 5:11 pm 5:15 pm

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a septuagenarian mother committed suicide within hours of her daughter’s suicide at Cherlagudem village of Kandi Mandal in Sangareddy district on Saturday night.

The victims were identified as Masetti Nagamma (40) and her mother Alakunta Gangamma (70).

According to Tellapuram Andalu, the only daughter of Nagamma, her father died when she was very young. They were living with her maternal grandmother after her father’s death, Andalu said she was married to one Srinivasulu, a native of the same village, a couple of years ago. She said her mother Nagamma was suffering from some sickness for the past year. Since she did not recover fro her illness and the family could not afford treatment, Nagamma often used to say that she would end her life on one day, her daughter said.

On Saturday evening at 7 pm, Nagamma hanged herself when she was alone at home leaving the family members in shock. Unable to accept her daughter’s suicide, Gangamma also committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling.

The incident left the entire Cherlagudem village in a shock. Relatives and neighbours said that Gangamma took care of her daughter and granddaughter as her son-in-law died at a very tender age. “Gangamma must have committed suicide since she could not have imagined life without her daughter,” a neighbour lamented. Indrakaran police have registered a case following a complaint lodged by Andalu.