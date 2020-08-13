Mother held for selling two-month-old baby in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The mother of a two month-old baby boy along with five others were arrested here on Wednesday on charges of selling the baby.

Those arrested were identified as Shaik Zoya Khan (22), Ayesha Jabeen (28), Shaik Mohammed (30), Tabassum (25), Siraj Begum (50) and Shameem Begum (50).

According to the police, Shaik Zoya Khan, the prime suspect, is the wife of Abdul Mujahed and they had a two month-old baby boy. On August 3, the couple had a quarrel between them following which Mujahed left the house. Zoya Khan took her son to one Shaik Mohammed, a businessman at Nampally, who introduced her to Tabassum of Subhanpura.

“With the help of Mohammed and Tabassum, Zoya Khan sold the child for Rs 45,000 to Ayesha Jabeen of Chanchalguda, who was childless,” said M Narender Reddy, ACP (Goshamahal).

Zoya Khan told the police that her husband had left them after a quarrel and she needed money for expenses. She also told the police that she felt she could not give a good upbringing to the child without any money. The arrested persons were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .