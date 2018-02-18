My mother inspired me the most: Octavia Spencer

By | Published: 10:35 am

Los Angeles: Actress Octavia Spencer, who lost her mother Dellsena when she was 18, says she is still her biggest inspiration.

“The woman who has inspired the most is my mother. I am a product of her disadvantages in life, and she tried to make sure that we took advantage of all of the opportunities that were afforded to us,” people.com quoted Octavia Spencer as saying.

The actress says her mother taught her to be practical, grounded and hardworking from an early age.

She said: “We had more than she did, and a lot less than a lot of people, even to this day. So she is the one woman that I credit everything to.”