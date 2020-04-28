Mother, newborn fall prey to COVID-19 scare in Gadwal

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and her newborn son from Ieeja mandal died on Sunday night at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad, after going through a traumatising experience of being referred from hospital to hospital.

As she had come from a Covid containment area, doctors were too scared to admit her without getting her tested for the virus. On April 24, Jenila (20) and her husband Mahendra of Yapadinne village had gone to Gadwal District Hospital, as Jenila had developed labour pain.

Gadwal CI Hanumanthu arranged for an ambulance and shifted her to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital.Doctors at the government hospital, who observed that she was anaemic and had high BP, referred her to Koti Government Maternity Hospital as she was a high risk case.

Doctors at Koti asked her to first get tested for Covid, as she had come from a containment area. Jenila tested negative for the virus at Gandhi Hospital and was finally admitted to Petlaburj Maternity Hospital for delivery. She gave birth to a baby boy who had respiratory issues after birth. The infant was shifted to Niloufer Hospital where he died during treatment.

As Jenila’s condition was also critical, she was admitted to Osmania General Hospital, where she died at around 8.30 pm on Monday. Jenila’s husband Mahendra, who was devastated by his wife’s death due to medical negligence, said had his wife been treated in time, she would have been alive with their baby. Petlaburj hospital administration couldn’t be contacted for comments.

The incident occurred just two days after the Health Ministry deputed a gynaecologist specially for Gadwal District Hospital to meet the urgent needs of maternity cases from the district.

