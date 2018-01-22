Mother, son beaten to death in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:41 am 9:50 am

Sangareddy: A man and his mother were allegedly beaten to death by the former’s brother-in-law at Shivvampet village of Pulkal mandal in Sangareddy district on late Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Miryala Mallesham (36) and his mother Pentamma (55).

According to Satyanarayana, Sub-inspector of Police, Pulkal, Mallesham was married to Padma for 12 years, and the couple had three daughters. Since Mallesham had been quarreling with Padma over petty issues during the past two years, the elders in the family suggested that they live separately till the issues were resolved.

Padma was given a portion of the house. However, Mallesham, allegedly and alcoholic, reportedly locked the house on Sunday and refused entry to Padma and the kids into the house. Irked by his behavior, Srisailam, the younger brother of Padma, came to the village and attacked Mallesham with a stick following an argument.

When Pentamma tried to stop Srisailam, he attacked her too in a fit of rage. The death was instant for both of them. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.