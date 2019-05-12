Mother’s Day celebrated at old age home in Warangal

By | Published: 12:53 am

Warangal Urban: Sulakshya Seva Samithi, a voluntary organisation, celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday at Sahrudaya Old Age Home located at Prashanth nagar, Hanamkonda.

Noted doctor and writer Parcha Anjani Devi, who was the chief guest, said Mother was the most beautiful word. “As a doctor, I hear hundreds and thousands of stories both of joy and sorrow. I try my best to counsel them. It is very disheartening that the younger generation is lacking patience both in upbringing their children as well as taking care of their parents,” she said. She also donated Rs 5,000 to the old age home and assured them of all necessary medical support.

Social activist Parcha Kodandarama Rao said Mother is the first teacher and it is only due to her unconditional love and care, many of us are excelling in our lives. “It is disappointing that the joint family system is collapsing and due to this many of the elderly are being abandoned in their last stages of life,” he added.

Founder and president of the organisation Santhosh Manduva said they had been celebrating Mother’s Day since the last six years with the abandoned and homeless people as part of their objective of spreading love and affection and also with an intention to honour mothers and motherhood. Mother’s Day was also celebrated at the Public Garden by the Public Garden Walkers’ Association.