Mother’s Day: Telugu stars pay tribute to their moms

Hyderabad: May 10th is celebrated as Mother’s Day and Telugu movie stars left no stone unturned in making the day special for their mothers.

With the city in lockdown, some couldn’t meet their moms and get them flowers and chocolates like every year. However, they took to their social media handles to post adorable photos with their moms along with heartfelt messages.

Mega star Chiranjeevi, who joined Instagram recently, shared a photo with his mom Anjana Devi, brothers Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan and sisters Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao and wrote, “Behind all our stories, there is always our mother’s story. Because that is where we all begin. Precious MOMents. #happymothersday.”

Kajal Aggarwal shared photos with her mom Vinay Aggarwal and wrote, “To the girl who always leads by example, making my heart swell with pride and bow with humility, simultaneously. Happy Mother’s Day @vinayagg2060. I love you so much.”

Every single time that I come back home, my first question is – “Where’s mom?”

Mummy, that’s a question I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of asking, because every time I see your face and hear your voice, I realize how lucky I am to be YOUR daughter. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RRDgnXAyF2 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 10, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo with her mom was adorable. She captioned it, “Every single time I come back home, my first question is – “Where’s mom?”. Mummy, that’s a question I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of asking, because every time I see your face and hear your voice, I realize how lucky I am to be your daughter. No language can express the power of your unconditional love which you have always bestowed upon me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mummy!”

Stylish star Allu Arjun shared a photo with his mom and captioned it, “Greatest lesson I learnt from my mother is … How to be simple even when you have lots. Happy Mother’s Day to my mother and all the mothers in the world.”

To the two guiding lights in my life… and to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy mother’s day !! Shine on bright❤️ pic.twitter.com/1RVF1AWEqU — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 10, 2020

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu dedicated his post to his mother and his wife. “To the two guiding lights in my life… And to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day. Shine on bright. @namratashirodkar.”

View this post on Instagram ❤️ #happymothersday A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on May 9, 2020 at 9:09pm PDT

Samantha Akkineni not only shared a photo with her mother and mother-in-law, but also shared a photo with her dog Tamtu and said that she was lucky to adopt him/her.

Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash, Lavanya Tripathi, Niharika Konidela and many other Telugu movie actors also took to Instagram to share photos with their moms.