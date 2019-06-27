Mothers of Inter students to be beneficiaries of ‘Amma Vodi’

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Amaravati: Mothers from poor families sending their children to junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh will also get annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each under the proposed ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme.

The scheme, to be implemented from January next year, was originally meant for school children.

However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday announced that ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme will also be extended to intermediate (11th and 12th class) students.

At a meeting with officials from education department, he said people have hailed the scheme under which every poor mother sending her child to school will be paid Rs 15,000 annually.

Reddy said the scheme would also be extended to school students studying in residential schools and those staying in hostels.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister announced the scheme will cover both government-run and private schools.

Officials said families holding white ration cards, which indicate their below poverty line status, would benefit from the scheme.

Reddy directed the officials to lay special emphasis on infrastructure and quality of education in schools. He asked them to ensure that schools have one teacher for every 20-25 students.

He also asked the officials to constitute a committee for appointment of vice-chancellors of universities. He said the process should be completed within a month in a transparent manner.

