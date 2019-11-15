Motichoor Chaknachoor: Mediocrity kills winning concept

By | Published: 7:33 pm

The biggest killjoy for a joke is a situation where you have figured out its punchline long before it ends. ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ suffers from that problem. It doesn’t take you more than 10 minutes to figure out where the film is headed, which is sad because the film looked like a winning concept on paper at least.

That bit is ironic. ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ held the promise of being quirky fare, right from the unconventional casting of Nawazuddin Siddiqui opposite Athiya Shetty. As the duo tries to light up the stray comic sparks, unimaginative writing affects the comedy.

If you discount his trademark intense screen persona, Nawazuddin has often revelled in deadpan humour. The actor invokes that quality here for most parts while bringing alive Pushpinder Tyagi, a middle-aged bachelor who works as an accountant in Dubai and who arrives in hometown Bhopal as the film starts, in search of a bride. Pushpinder’s mother (Vibha Chibber) hopes to make big moolah by way of dowry in the process.

Meanwhile, girl next door, Anita (Athiya Shetty), has been rejecting suitors because they don’t fit the one condition that matters to her: She wants her groom to be foreign-settled. Pushpinder and Anita’s story isn’t really about childhood romance or love at first sight. Rather, the trigger point is Anita’s aunt (Karuna Pandey), who tells the girl her the hunt for a suitable groom ought to end with the Dubai-settled Pushpinder, and — so what if he is much older — the girl sees logic in the idea.

The film takes an entire half to set up that premise, before taking another entire hour to unfold where Pushpinder and Anita’s story could be headed. The lazy pace is the film’s bane, you realise, as the intended rom-com spirit gives way to boredom.

Director Debamitra Biswal and co-writer Bhupendra Singh “Meghvrat” struggle to create any memorable characters, too.

The film struggles on many fronts as sheer mediocrity takes over the narrative. It also fails to capitalise on the prospective odd couple chemistry given the pairing of Nawazuddin and Athiya.

There’s not much to recommend here, except a few sporadic laughs caught in a time warp. Watch the film for the performances if you must. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, in particular, are likeable for the sheer effortlessness with which they get into their half-baked characters, as is the film’s prop cast – many of who are unknown faces to even regular Bollywood buffs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.