Motivating woman through her writings

Sharada Sivapurapu, a retired bank employee by profession and a voracious reader, painter and now an author of the newly-released Telugu book Bharateeya Rachitrulu says, “My writings reflect the society, some good should happen to the society with my writings, and I prefer writing more about women centric which benefit woman or create awareness.”

She introduced about 51 non-Telugu women writers to Telugu readers through her debut book Bharateeya Rachitrulu launched at the Hyderabad Book Fair on December 25, 2019.

Since childhood, Sharada was an active kid and showed an interest in essay writings, debates, and other competitions. She never thought that one day, she would write a book on authors. Initially, Sharada started writing in English and opened an account on Facebook. Through that, Sharada was introduced to a group named Kavi Sangamam, started by Yakoob, the founder of the group who also happened to be a member of Central Sahitya Academy.

“He encouraged me to write a column, and I started writing every Monday about non-Telugu woman writers and introduced them to Telugu people. The confidence that I got made me try something different. I wrote about 52 Indian women writers, life and introduced their works to the Telugu people,” says Sharada who won the second prize in Bhumika magazine for her poem for the first time in 2014 and earned many more in coming years.

She is now a regular writer for online magazines like Vihanga, Koumudi and Andhra Bhoomi weekly magazine. Her articles are published in Andhra Prabha and Andhra Jyothi Bengaluru edition on weekly basis and also few articles were published in Mana Telangana daily. The topics covered varied from inspirational, motivational and general topics.

The book Bharateeya Rachitrulu is about how Indian woman entered into writing and the factors that encouraged them and how they analysed a particular subject. “The first writer I picked up is Akkamahadevi who was a great writer in 1100 year. Whatever information is available about them is in English, I wrote it in Telugu. To give a taste of their writings to Telugu readers, this book also includes Meena Kandaswami, a popular Tamil poetess; she is famous for Dalit poetry.

This book is not extensive, it is selective which I chose and published independently,” says Sharada who covered woman writers from Gujarathi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, etc. The book includes Ganga Sati, Muktha Bai, Gnana Bai, Rami, Chandrabathi, Glubadan Begum (emperor Akbar’s aunt), Honamma, Rasundari Devi a Bangali writer, Tara Bai Shindey and many more.

“The writer who influenced me is Chandrabathi in 1600, she was a Bengali writer, her personal life is very romantic, and she wrote Ramayanam from Sita’s prospective. The Ramanayana talks about Sita’s birth to her disappearance. There are no other stages written. She focuses on Sita in that epic, problems faced by her. She never blamed anyone and took responsibility for all that happened to her, and took it as fate.

Other writers glorified Sita’s problems, and in that way, people came to a conclusion that if the girl is named as Sita, she will suffer with lots of problems and pain. That’s how they labeled Sita. But She explains how bold Sita is and what she did when she faced problems,” says Sharada, who has published 500 books with 266 pages which are available in Nava Telangana and Visaalanahra book shops.

The author also explains how Rasundari Devi, a Bengali writer learnt to read and write in times when the girl child were not allowed to study and were often married off at a young age. After getting married, Rasundari Devi’s husband would chant and read out shlokas.

In her husband’s absence, she would try to reproduce and identify the letter written, going by what she had heard. She did this for 25 years and finally learnt the letters. When her son came of age and understood his mother’s interest, he got her a book and pen, and from there she started writing about her daily life which later became the first autobiography in India. She was also praised and appreciated by Ravindranath Tagore’s brother for her writings.

“Woman should earn respect, that’s what I want to project through my writings. A woman should never be in asking position; she should be in a giving position. She has to be independent and should take responsibility. That is my wish,” says Sharada who is also an expert in pebble, bottles, pipal leaves, and canvas paintings.

