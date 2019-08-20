Motivation, the quintessential factor of exercise

By | Latheef | Published: 4:57 pm

Of the many forms of exercise that people practise, Progressive Resistance Training is the most difficult to perform and practise consistently; this is the sole reason why few subscribe to it. When asked about the mode of exercise one practises, one will be amazed at the myriad forms people will swear by.

While reasons like ambience, presence of celebrities, networking, and attractive equipment may attract people to the modern gymnasiums, but one must understand that working out with weights is a tough and hard preposition.

It is the basic law of human nature to opt for an easy way out in any situation. Ignoring the fact that the difficulty of performing an exercise is directly proportional to its productivity has made us take up easier ways of exercising, remember the significance of the human musculoskeletal system lies in the provision of locomotion.

For many who are genuinely interested in weight training, it would be beneficial for them to first and foremost figure out a trainer who is well-versed with the subject both theoretically and practically, and not just certification. This comes with years and years of practice, experimentation, discipline, dedication, and determination.

The trainer should be a hard taskmaster without any favour for anyone, and should be able to inspire the trainee to the required levels, and held a person realise his/her true genetic, health and strength potential.As the adage by William Arthur Ward goes — “The mediocre teacher tells, the good teacher explains, the superior teacher demonstrates and, above all, the great teacher inspires.”

I personally believe that training without supervision cannot be training at all. As I have stated earlier, one needs to be coaxed into making exercise (hard work) a habit, as it does not happen overnight. The next in order comes consistency which happens only when results accrue, which is, in itself, a self-motivating factor for many to persistently pursue exercise. Work without an incentive does not interest any living soul.

The effect of an exercise should immediately follow suit and the results eventually. If the effect and the results are not realised, then, investing time, money and effort — all fall askance. No ambience, no equipment, and no fancy ideology will contain membership for long.

A gymnasium can be clearly judged on the credentials of the consistency of the members, and where the least number of members get injured going through their training regimens. In fact, by practising weight training, one should successfully overcome injuries and be able to prevent them, rather than incur them.

When these parameters are microscopically scrutinised, only then will people benefit from the most productive form of exercise which takes the most essential aspect of life ‘Gravity’ into consideration, usher in health and fitness, and will inspire people to do it religiously. Weight training is not just physiology, it is psychology too