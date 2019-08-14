Motorbike thief arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Habeeb Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a man who was allegedly involved in several cases of vehicle theft reported in the city. The police recovered four two-wheelers from him.

According to the Station House Officer (Habeeb Nagar) K Shiva Chandra, the suspect, Arbaaz Farooqui, 19, of Baba Nagar in Falaknuma was involved in four cases reported of motorcycle theft reported in Habeeb Nagar police station this year.

“Arbaaz targeted motorcycles kept in public spots and in colonies and with the help of duplicate keys, opened the lock to steal them,” said the Inspector.

He was produced before court and remanded.

