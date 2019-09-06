Motorcycle thieves nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police nabbed a six-member gang of motorcycle thieves involved in seven cases here on Friday. Police recovered six motorcycles, all together worth Rs 2.7 lakh, from them.

The arrested persons were Mohd Shabaz, Mohd Amir Pasha, Mohd Asif, Mohd Abbas and Syed Arif, all aged between 19 and 20 years.

“They identified motorcycles kept in parking areas in residential colonies, damaged their locks and stole them. They also threatened one vehicle owner who caught them stealing,” police said.

They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

