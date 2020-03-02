Motorist run over by crane in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: A motorist was run over by a traffic police crane at Kanchanbagh in old city on Monday. The victim Ateeq Khan, 35, a private employee and a resident of Dabeerpura was riding a two-wheeler from Balapur towards Kanchanbagh road when the accident took place.

“Ateeq was trying to overtake the towing vehicle when the vehicle skidded on the road. He came under the front wheel of the crane and his head got crushed resulting in his death,” said K Mahesh, Sub Inspector, Kanchanbagh police station.

According to the police, the crane was hired by the traffic police for towing vehicles and a private person was driving it at the time of the accident.

The police registered a case and are investigating.

