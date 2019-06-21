Motto of Yoga is peace, prosperity, harmony: Modi

By | Published: 12:26 pm

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the motto of Yoga is to promote peace, prosperity and harmony. “Yoga has always been associated with peace and harmony. I thank people for adopting Yoga. I urge people to embrace it,” Modi said while addressing over 30,000 people who gathered at Prabhat Tara ground here to participate in the fifth World Yoga Day celebration with the Prime Minister.

Modi spoke English for a few minutes to reach out to the global audience. Saying “Yoga is beyond caste, religion, region and any boundaries”, the Prime Minister added “there is a solution to alcoholism and diabetes in Yoga”.

He stressed the need for research in Yoga so that the world could be updated about its benefits. He also expressed concern about the rising heart-related problems among the youth in the country.

“This year, Yoga’s theme is Heart Care. There has been a manifold increase in the heart-related problems in the country, particularly among the young generation. Yoga should be adopted as preventive measure,” Modi said.