Motu Patlu to zoom off on European adventure

Popular cartoon characters Motu Patlu, who have found a place at the Madame Tussauds wax museum, will set out on a European adventure.”Currently we are working on Motu Patlu’s European sojourn. The world is our oyster,” said Ketan Mehta, founder of Cosmos-Maya. The much-loved icons will head to Madame Tussauds London and many other destinations in Europe as the series take a leap with the theme – ‘The Adventures of Motu Patlu in Europe’.

The studio also recently launched two spin-off series from the Motu Patlu franchise, Inspector Chingum and Guddu. Both the shows, regarded for their high quality animation, are presently airing on Amazon Prime Video.”We are fortunate that we have been working well with all the major platforms in the business and have been able to get the right partners for each of our shows,” said Anish Mehta, CEO, Cosmos-Maya.