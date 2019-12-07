Moulding a new dimension to pottery

By | Published: 10:32 pm

When you think of a potter, you might picture a man working under the sun all day to earn a livelihood. But women are as suited to it as men is proven by Carmel Hessing. Working all day in her first-ever pottery studio in the city, Carmel gives form to lumps of clay by making beautiful cutlery and decorative items.

“I have always had a desire to create. From a tender age, I have learned to use my hands to create things as an extension of my inner expressions. There has always been an attraction to creating something, from needlepoint to knitting and from painting to pottery, thanks to my maternal grandmother and mother, who were skilled in creating,” says Carmel.

She rues that it was a struggle to find people teaching pottery in Hyderabad. “There isn’t a formal training system. After a long search, I found few workshops and learnt pottery. There has been no looking back ever since,” she adds.

Having starting her pottery studio Clay Sutra in 2016, Carmel takes orders for tableware, functional pottery, decorative items and murals from restaurants, businesses and individuals. Also, the pottery enthusiast holds workshops and teaches pottery with stoneware clay in her studio for anyone from the age of 7 to 77.

“The students can choose to attend a one-day workshop where they get to interact with clay and make something of their own or a three-months course where the student come every week, and take classes on wheel course,” shares Carmel.

Quiz her why she chose to work with stoneware clay and not terracotta, the artist shares, “Basically, stoneware is ceramics. Once it is fired in the kiln, it can be used in a microwave or used for other purposes. Mostly, terracotta is used in India, but stoneware is more durable as it goes to a very high temperature which terracotta fails to do.”

Carmel makes anything that strikes her mind with stoneware clay. She gives a shape to the clay, glazes them and fires them till the temperature of 1220 degrees in the pottery kiln. The firing into the kiln takes about 12 hours as it has to reach that temperature. She is presently making small snowman pieces, decorative pieces for walls and display to be a part of an exhibition in Mumbai for the upcoming Christmas season.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter