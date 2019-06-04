Mouli Ali arch damage: Heritage Dept, GHMC to prepare report

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: A team of the officials of the Telangana State Department of Heritage and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct a joint inspection of the Moula Ali Kaman and prepare a report on its condition.

The arch, popular as the ‘Moula Ali Kaman’, constructed in the 18th century, suffered damage due to the heavy rains on Monday evening. A portion of the top of the arch collapsed due to strong winds and rains.

After the incident, AIMIM MLC Mirza Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi visited the spot and inspected the structure.

“I spoke to the officials concerned from the Telangana State Department of Heritage and the GHMC. A joint inspection will be done and a technical report will be submitted to the government to take up restoration and conservation works. Our party will take up the issue with the State government,” he said.

The restoration works of the 200-year-old arch were taken up by the authorities in 2011 at a cost of Rs 15.5 lakh from the State government. “Seven years later, the upper portion of the arch has collapsed. It means the works were not done scientifically,” alleges Syed Ali Jaffery of city-based social organisation Shia Companions.

A Dinakar Babu, Director, Telangana State Department of Heritage, said a team of the officials from the department had visited the place.

“We are in the process of preparing the report detailing the damage to the structure. Soon we will take up the issue with higher-ups and do restoration works. Before taking up any work, we will again do an inspection and study the condition of the arch,” he said.

The locals demanded that the arch was suffering damage due to frequent movement of traffic. “The authorities should carve out slip roads beside the arch so as to allow the traffic to proceed. Due to high vibration and sound, the arch is suffering damage,” pointed out Najid Jaan, a local leader from Moula Ali.