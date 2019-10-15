Mouni is a sucker for romantic tracks

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Actor Mouni Roy loves dancing and dance numbers, but she likes to do romantic tracks as well. Mouni got a chance to do a romantic song Valam in Made In China, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

“Valam became a favourite for me from the day I first heard it. While people expect me to be all about the dance songs given my love for dance, I enjoy my romantic soft tracks as well,” Mouni said.

“This album gives us all the flavours and variations one looks for and there is something for everyone and for every mood. Just like our film, the album puts the point across in the easiest and honest manner making sure it makes a place in your heart,” she added.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is sung by Arijit Singh.Made In China tells the story of a Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu Mehta (Rajkummar) and his ‘jugaadu’ business journey. Mouni essays the role of Raghu’s wife Rukmini.

Talking about the new song, Rajkummar said: “Valam is a great departure from the rest of the songs and adds the soul to the album. While Raghu is a crusader chasing after his dreams, it’s Rukmini who is the wind beneath his wings egging him on every step of the way.

And that’s what this song personifies — the meaning of true love and honest relationships. We’ve had a blast shooting for all the songs but this one was so chill and effortless. It was all driven by the idea of building and celebrating a connection.”Made In China is slated to release around the upcoming Diwali.