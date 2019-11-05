Mounika is confident about making it on big screen

By | Published: 6:55 pm

After enthralling Telugu television audiences for more than three years with her exceptional performance in Punnaga, Mounika Guntuka is all set to test her fortune on the Telugu big screen.

“Punnaga has put me on the pedestal of Telugu television industry. Although I had wanted to act in movies from a long time, the serial Punnaga gave me a proper fan base and really took me to another level. Later, I committed to doing two Telugu serials Gundamma Katha and Suryakantham, apart from this I have also seriously been looking for cinema roles,” shares Mounika.

“I did a photoshoot recently and was flooded with messages on Instagram from fans and industry friends. I see it as a good sign,” she says smilingly.

Born in a conservative family from Kothagudem, Khammam district, Mounika migrated to Hyderabad 10 years ago.

“When I was in Class 10, I saw a TV ad looking for talent for Naga Chaitanya-starrer Josh. I rushed to producer Dil Raju sir’s office in the city. I gave the audition thrice. Although they were convinced with my acting skills, I was not offered the role since I was very lean in looks and the producer asked me to come after a year or two. That was my first attempt. Later, I got a chance to do a full-length role in the movie Mama Manchu Alludu Kanchu. I had a great experience working with star comedian Ali sir. Later, I also played the character of Rakul Preeth Singh’s friend in the movie Current Theega,” she said.

But, it would be Punnaga which gave Mounika the break in the TV industry. “My experience in serials helped me develop my acting skills even more. I think that should translate on the silver screen also. TV demands more in-depth facial expressions while the silver screen require subtle acting skills. I think that helps any small-time actors perform better on the big screen,” she says.