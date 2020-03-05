Mountaineer embarks on Telangana Cycle Yatra

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Sangareddy: Mountaineer from Vikarabad district, Gunthala Tirupathi Reddy (24), who made Telangana proud by conquering Mount Everest during the last summer, has embarked on a Cycle Yatra to spread awareness among the people on improving greenery and water conservation.

Inspired by Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) conceived by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, Tirupathi Reddy had decided to tour all the 33 districts in Telangana to educate the people on the need to improve greenery, save water and to express solidarity to the farming fraternity. The motto of his Cycle Yatra is Save Water, Save Trees and Save Farmer. Vikarabad MLA, M Anand and Municipal Chairperson, Manjula Ramesh flagged off the month-long rally in Vikarabad on Thursday. En route his Telangana Yatra, Tirupathi Reddy, who also conquered Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kosciuszko, the tallest peaks in Africa and Australia continents respectively, will meet as many students as possible to educate them on the importance of planting saplings, conservation of water and supporting the farmer’s fraternity.

Saying that the Chief Minister had come up a number of schemes towards these goals, Reddy has said that he wanted to educate the people on the same. The Mountaineer will meet the respective District Collectors and Superintendent of Polices and other key personalities during his 30-day Cycle Yatra. He also wishes to meet the Chief Minister on completion of his Yatra on April 5. Beginning his Yatra from Vikarabad, he stopped at a couple of schools in Vikarabad district and later entered the Sangareddy district, where he addressed the students at Zilla Parishad High School, Indrakaran. He will spend the entire day in the Sangareddy district. While the front side of his cycle was fitted a board written the three slogans, Tirupathi Reddy, a true patriot, also got a national flag tied to his cycle.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the seasoned Mountaineer said that he wanted to sensitise the younger generation on these three issues since the environment has become an international issue now. Though it would very difficult pedal over 3,000 KM, he said that he choose to launch his Yatra when everyone will pay more attention to water conservation and improve greenery.

